At this time, please allow me to offer my wholehearted endorsement of Steve Moss in his campaign for a second term on Walla Walla City Council, Position 7. I have known Steve for many years, and I know that he has worked long and hard to attain many professional milestones in his life. Steve has always displayed a true passion and commitment that goes unmatched.
Steve’s professional resume is quite impressive and reflects the absolute value that he places on the citizenry in terms of their priorities, the whole of the City Council system, and the people who count upon or are impacted by his ability to promote the economic development of Walla Walla.
Greater minds than I have commented on Steve’s career accomplishments, but I hope that I can provide my insights into how I know Steve. Steve is a man of high integrity and his work ethic is beyond reproach. I have never seen Steve as a man who “pounds his chest” as to those titles, accomplishments, and responsibilities that he has attained and held over the years, but rather as a man of high intellect and superb reasoning who focuses his energies and resources to any task at hand.
Steve is an engaging and open person, and he can discuss a wide variety of topics in a thoughtful, humble and patient manner.
I have always seen Steve as a person who respects people for who they are, and whom does not discount nor diminish their rights to be heard in a manner that places emphasis on allegiance and fairness. I enthusiastically recommend Steve Moss for a second term re-election to Walla Walla City Council.
Christine Daudt
Walla Walla