Please add my name to the many supporters of Steve Moss’ campaign for re-election to the Walla Walla City Council! I have known Steve for nearly 40 years and worked with him frequently during my career at Walla Walla Community College.
In his work with Blue Mountain Action Council, he frequently partnered in efforts to assist individuals and groups in developing the skills needed in the local workforce. More recently, we have had conversations about various issues facing the community and the City Council.
My observation is that he cares about and listens to individual constituents while looking at the larger system and how it can work best to meet everyone’s needs.
As someone who has contributed so much to the greater Walla Walla community, not just one area or interest group, he has the experience and the knowledge to continue to represent us all — which is exactly what the City Council at-large position calls for!
I am grateful that Steve is willing to continue to serve our community and ask you to join me in voting to re-elect Steve Moss for City Council.
Beth Powers
Walla Walla