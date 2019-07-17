Walla Walla citizens are fortunate to have Steve Moss on our City Council. Fortunate because he has demonstrated that he is ready, willing and able to serve our community with distinction.
Steve has had a stellar career in leadership and top level management. He has served on boards and commissions locally, regionally and statewide. A person with that resume of success might be satisfied to sit back and let others take the reins of leadership in his community. But Steve loves to give and he loves to give back. He truly feels an obligation to share his expertise and experience to help.
As a Council member from years ago, I can still remember my surprise at how much time was required to do the job right. There is a mountain of reading, many assignments to boards, committees and commissions as the Council’s representative. Two of the greatest attributes Steve brings to city government are his willingness to devote the time and the focus he has to study the issues.
Steve listens to the citizens who voted for him and those who didn’t. So we have a Council member who listens, devotes the time, studies the issues and is willing to do it again.
Please join me in supporting Steve for re-election to Walla Walla City Council.
Clark Covey
Walla Walla