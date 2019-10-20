On the average, I write a letter to the editor about every 10 years, so it needs to be an important topic to me.
For the benefit of our community and its residents having Steve Moss on the Walla Walla City Council is paramount.
Many attributes have been stated and written about Steve, as his unique qualifications are meaningful and needed.
For me one trait about Steve clearly stands out that we are all searching and that is trust in our elected officials. At many levels today our trust is being severely challenged.
How rewarding and comforting to know we have a man like Steve Moss who can be trusted implicitly.
Together let’s plan and vote a positive future for Walla Walla and re-elect Steve Moss to Position 7 .
Bill Albee
Walla Walla