With masks, vaccine mandates and the fear of returning to online schooling, this is a challenging time for our schools. In one to two years, I hope these issues are behind us. With four-year school board terms, leaders must be playing the long game.
What I want to hear from school board candidates is the bigger picture, how, in this volatile time, will he or she step up into a leadership role to build relationships, create a supportive school culture and enhance communication. I want to hear the action steps they will take toward healing and rebuilding a strong environment for learning from preschool to senior year.
I am supporting Stephanie Cole for Waitsburg School Board District 3. Stephanie is a graduate of Waitsburg High School who moved back to town to marry and raise a family. As an alumna and parent, she has a personal interest in the continued success of our district.
Stephanie wants to get on the school board to research and listen to learn about specific problems and then solve them. She will keep the bigger picture in mind when making critical decisions. Vote for Stephanie.
Jillian Henze
Waitsburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.