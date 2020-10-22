Watching the political theater that is today, I remember back in the late 1970s watching President Carter’s folly! 17% inflation, 25% interest rates etc. that destroyed the national economy. I thought then he was an idiot but not a corrupt politician!
Then President Clinton’s two years of socialism appeared and he lost the House and the Senate and to his credit, being the consummate politician, he moved to the center and had a successful presidency.
Then came the Obama/Biden administration in which we are watching the corruption play out now! I loved it when Barack Obama announced that during his administration there was not a smidgen of corruption!
Yeah right! Just watch what the investigations prove against them and who all is convicted and hopefully imprisoned!
Now here comes the corruption parade of the Biden family. Have you smelled the stench yet?
It’s getting stronger! As a former Democrat for 38 years I watched as the party slipped slowly to socialism, communism, anarchy and now rioting and total corruption!
As I’ve heard in Hawaii many times, the missionaries went there to do good and did well! Well look at the Clinton’s, Obama’s, Biden’s family crime organizations. As Democrats are you still proud? I’m so proud that I moved to be an independent Republican but then it’s taken a while to get the stench off!
Now for the 2020 election. It is apparent that the Democrats are plotting to steal it. Let me just say that I documented the theft of the 2004 Washington state gubernatorial election where Chris Gregoire got on national news and proclaimed they were going to keep counting until they got the numbers they needed!
Lo and behold on the third counting magically lost ballots were found. Guess in which county to steal the election? Can you imagine, King?
Now comes the 2020 election. I documented in the 2012, Colorado had 10 counties that had turn outs of 104% to 141% for six days but on the day of certification magically they changed. The most blatant was St. Lucia county Florida where they had from 113% to 158%. They had 175,554 registered voters but 247,713 voted! There goes that smidgen again! Watch closely the 2020 Census. How many live in the areas and how many voted!
Robert Jackson
Walla Walla