I applaud Claire Valente’s remarks in support of the Christopher Columbus statue as reported in the Sept. 12 U-B article.
The statue decriers say the statue should come down because Columbus is responsible for 500 years of genocide against Native Americans. They are misinformed. The people who committed the genocide were our pilgrims, as told in “America the Beautiful”:
“O beautiful for pilgrim feet
“Whose stern impassioned stress
“A thoroughfare of freedom beat
“Across the wilderness!”
Yeah, "wilderness." Nothing but "barbarous tribes" out there. Who cares? God is with us.
And you know what? These are the same pure, white northern European people who discriminated against the Italians — and the Jews — in Valente’s Philadelphia and here in Walla Walla as well.
The statue decriers make a completely ideological argument — completely theoretical and lacking entirely in human compassion.
In erecting the statue 110 years ago, the Italians were merely celebrating one of their own. They were not celebrating conquest.
To the enemies of the statue, I would say what is probably too impolitic for the Walla Walla County Commissioners to say: “Get outta here. You’re making me tired.”
Perhaps we could continue with “America the Beautiful”:
“America! America!
“God mend thine every flaw,
“Confirm thy soul in self-control,
“Thy liberty in law!”
Ed Reading
Walla Walla
