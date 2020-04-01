When I announced my candidacy in January for state 16th Legislative District Representative, I imagined discussions on neighbors’ doorsteps and forums with engaged citizens. I imagined listening, learning, agreeing and agreeing to disagree.
However, the word pandemic did not come to mind, yet here we are. According to the four county health departments that make up the legislative district, each have confirmed cases of COVID-19 and sadly, four people have died in Benton County.
My campaign plan and strategy required a swift rework. In lieu of the recommendations from the CDC and Department of Health, gatherings will be postponed indefinitely, and canvassing will have to wait. I plan to use digital mediums to communicate plans and ideas and will organize virtual gatherings. Campaign objectives remain the same, the process will adjust to our new reality.
I continue to listen to people and hear their concerns. I continue to communicate my thoughts and positions on important issues, and like all campaigns, I work to raise money in support of my campaign.
As a nurse with 35 years of experience, I will continue to serve my community in my profession. This crisis highlights the need for strong leadership at all levels of government.
Nurses are innovative, we will do whatever it takes to make things better. We can’t always fix the problem, but we make it better. That’s the kind of servant leadership I have to offer the 16th Legislative District.
I would like to recognize the unrelenting and invaluable work of state and local government health departments. They are our link to data and evidence. They keep us informed and advocate for us.
I would like to recognize the essential employees in our community. Despite the risk and anxiety of coronavirus, many continue on; health care workers, EMS, law enforcement, pharmacies, grocery stores, USPS, banks, utility workers, food preparation and delivery services. Please be careful and smart. When you see Purell, use Purell.
Please see my website for information on my campaign, electfrances.com. Take care of yourself, wash your hands and stay home. Learn to crochet, bake a cake, read and spend time in the garden. We will get through this, together.
Frances Chvatal
Walla Walla