I rely on public transit and walking to get where I need to go.
As someone who walks a lot of places, I notice when sidewalks aren’t getting repaired. I know our city wants to be responsive and fix things, but sometimes they lack the funding.
Unfortunately, funding for sidewalk and pedestrian safety projects from the state is also limited.
For example, I saw there were six projects in Walla Walla that the city applied for to improve safety for people walking and rolling, including some to make it safer for kids to get to school.
Sadly, none of these projects are slated to get funded at current funding levels. In the 2021-23 grant cycle, the Washington State Department of Transportation received 242 applications requesting $190 million for Safe Routes to School and Pedestrian and Bicycle Program grants, but WSDOT anticipates only being able to support fewer than 20% of the proposals with available funding.
That’s why I’m urging our representatives in Olympia to increase the allocation for pedestrian safety projects in our state’s transportation budget, and in any future transportation packages they are considering. We all deserve the right to be able to get around our communities safely!
Vivian Conger
Walla Walla