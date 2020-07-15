So, Officer Nat Small has decided to alter his tattoo.
I didn't then and don't now think it was ever anyone's business other than his own. So, since he said he wasn't pressured by the city or his superiors, I support his decision.
However, if anyone thinks this will pacify the screaming mob of perpetually petulant and permanently offended children, they are wrong.
Think I'm wrong? The article on this topic in the U-B on July 9 said that Michael Weinstein and his group may still file a federal lawsuit if Officer Small doesn't disclose to his group how and when he intends to alter the tattoo. The chutzpah.
This will never stop until we stand up to the New Inquisitors and meet them with this fully complete sentence: No!
Phil Belcher
Walla Walla