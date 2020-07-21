I find it so sad and disturbing to read letters in the "Our Readers' Opinions" section that speak of their neighbors and the many wonderful citizens of Walla Walla, as if they are speaking about an enemy and to fear them.
When did this feeling that we, as Americans, should mistrust each other and encourage drawing a line in the sand and be prompted to pick a side?
And, in doing so be disparaged for the side you identify with according to your feelings and thoughts on any given subject. This is still America, isn't it? In part I refer to a letter published in the U-B titled, "We are at a critical tipping point," and I agree that we most certainly are.
However, I believe that our country cannot continue with the course that we are on and change is the only thing that will save us.
I disagree, however, that putting labels on our neighbors and fellow citizens of Walla Walla is not the way to encourage listening, understanding and working together for a better country.
I read much fear, anger and hate in Dennis Saranto's letter and it made me feel rather sorry that he would choose to write such harsh statements against his neighbors and fellow democratic Americans.
If Mr. Saranto truly feels that Democrats, of whom he believes have been taken over by anarchists, Marxists and socialists, then should I, as a proud Democrat of this great country (yes, it has always been great but hopefully always changing for all Americans to be equal) should I then in turn label all Republicans/conservatives of endangering our country because I don't believe and/or agree with them?
Like it or not or should I say believe it or not, Democrats are patriotic, we care about our neighbors, about freedom, equality for everyone and speaking for myself and others I know, do not believe in using fear in telling Walla Wallans that people possibly coming here from other places that the same problems and corruption will infect us like a virus.
Those are some pretty scary words, especially when you consider that these are fellow Americans trying to fight for equality, justice and just "life" in general. Something that you and I are fortunate to have already.
And finally, I am not against police but I am against brutality and racism. Spreading fear must end.
Myrna Tucker
College Place