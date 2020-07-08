When you turn in to Meadowbrook Boulevard from Highway 11, there are two entrances to Walmart. The first entrance you see has a sign with a left turn arrow circled and a red line through it. Also a sign that says “Do Not Enter.”
What do you think those two signs mean? If you are like hundreds of people on a daily basis, those signs mean nothing to them. You must understand that these people are special.
They might have been raised to obey the law, and obey the rules, but somewhere along the line they discovered that rules are there only for certain people, and certainly not for them.
So my question is, why are the signs there if the College Place Police Department is not enforcing the rules of that intersection? I see people turn in to Walmart illegally every day, all day long, while I drive down to the next entrance at the traffic light and make my turn there, which is what you are supposed to do.
I guess that I’m silly and old fashioned for obeying the rules of the road. So if you get stopped by the police for a traffic violation, make sure the officer knows that you’re special.
Dan R. Clark
Walla Walla