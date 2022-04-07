I am writing to inform the citizens of Milton-Freewater that the City Council is reconsidering a decision they made last fall not to purchase and install water heaters at the city swimming pool.
Last spring, the city resurfaced the pool so that it no longer leaks, but the water last summer was still uncomfortably cold because it was not heated.
A group of local citizens approached the City Council at its last meeting with concerns about the water temperature of the pool, which causes it to be uninviting, uncomfortable and even unsafe for swimmers.
More people would be using the pool and more children would be taking lessons and learning to swim if the water was warmer.
If water temperature at the pool is a concern for you and your family, I encourage you to contact your City Council members to let them know, and also attend the next City Council meeting on Monday, April 11, at 7 p.m. at the city library to hear what their decision on this issue will be.
The swimming pool is an asset for our community in many ways, and the addition of water heaters will draw more people to make use of it.
Markie McRae,
Milton-Freewater