I came home from work on the evening of July 4 (yes, I work on Saturdays) tired from a long 14 hour shift. I wanted to go to bed, but the sounds of almost constant fireworks around my home almost ensured that I would not be able to sleep. I was perturbed, to say the least.
But then I realized something. What I was hearing was the sound off freedom. It was the sound of American citizens celebrating their independence. Yes, the city of Walla Walla had decided not to have its fireworks show due to the COVID-19 virus, but we the people were celebrating on their own.
And I was glad that I was hearing fireworks, not gun shots. I was glad that I live here in relatively peaceful small town, Walla walla, and that I wasn't hearing people losing their lives over drugs or some perceived slight, or a petty squabble.
I was hearing freedom being celebrated by citizens, not subjects, by free individuals who took matters into their own hands and had a Walla Walla Tea Party moment!
So, as Garth and Wayne once said, "Party on dudes!" Let freedom ring, let our voices be heard and God bless America!
Larry Wright
Walla Walla