In my opinion, the article about Dr. Daniel Kaminsky's '"sound bite'" missed one very important angle: the three Walla Walla County Commissioners.
Dr. Kaminsky has given plenty of detailed COVID-19 information and has spoken of the need for increased COVID-19 vaccination rates in the Walla Walla County during the County Commissioner meetings that are open to the public every Monday morning. However, Dr. Kaminsky's information has, for the most part, fallen on closed ears among our elected County Commissioners.
Commissioner Todd Kimball recently broke ranks and has said that he thought everyone should get vaccinated, and Commissioner Greg Tompkins has maintained that everyone who wants to get vaccinated should.
Compare the lack of COVID-19 response from our elected County Commissioners to the weekly COVID-19 updates and videos from the Walla Walla City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain. The difference is obvious.
Kudos to both Walla Walla City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain and Walla Walla County Public Health Officer Dr. Daniel Kaminsky for continuing to communicate valuable information.
Clint Rehn
Walla Walla