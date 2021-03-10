I have been dismayed as I drive around town at how many people seem to be fighting against the city’s recycling efforts.
Undoubtedly, people think that their blue recycling bin is just a supplemental garbage container, so they indiscriminately put things in it that I am certain they know cannot be recycled.
Maybe folks just need a reminder about good practices.
Let’s recycle only what’s accepted, and do it right. When we do, it will benefit the environment and cost us less.
What’s acceptable: newspaper, including ads and inserts, corrugated cardboard, mail, cereal, cracker and shoe boxes (non-freezer chipboard), office paper and file folders, magazines, catalogs, phone and paperback books, household tin and aluminum cans — no lids please. These should all be empty, dry and clean.
What’s not acceptable: styrofoam, coated cartons (for example, milk cartons), plastic jugs, plastic bags, shredded paper, glass bottles/jars, dead cats (Yes, this has happened before!), scraps of carpet, old garden hoses.
You get the picture: Put nothing in the bin that isn’t in the “what’s acceptable” category!
Why does it matter?
It costs us less for our recyclables to be “co-mingled.” This means they are not sorted until they arrive at a materials recovery facility in Tacoma.
There, all non-recyclable items (contamination) have to be removed and sent to a landfill. This results in greater cost to all of us!
Correct recycling is also part of environmental stewardship. Learn to sort your garbage and recycling correctly!
For more information regarding recycling, please check out the city’s website.