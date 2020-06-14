As a resident and genocide historian, I am incensed by the Walla Walla Police Department’s defense of Officer Nat Small’s SS tattoo.
Small says that the tattoo means something else to him personally, but no one gets the have creative license with a symbol of hate responsible for the death of six million Jews and millions more. The facts and history of the tattoo matter.
The SS tattoo that Small bears on his left arm was worn on the left arm of Shutzstaffel, the elite officers who managed the German police state. The double lightning bolt rune was considered proof of SS service to the extent that Allied powers used the tattoo to identify war criminals.
Whether a sharpshooter or police officer, the SS tattoo is a menacing threat of violence to Jews and to the black and brown residents of this valley. Receiving over $100 billion tax payer dollars annually, police departments don’t get to stop their ears with wax to shelter themselves and their officers from public outcry.
Instead of listening to the concerned citizens of Walla Walla, Chief Scott Bieber has behaved as an authoritarian. Attacking the messengers, he has called outraged citizens “zealots” and “trolls” and took down social media accounts to protect an officer wearing racist symbols of white supremacy.
Adding insult to injury, Chief Bieber never acknowledged the violence of the symbol or even its use during the Holocaust, instead he reframed the tattoo as a symbol of valor adopting Small’s ridiculous revisionist explanation of its meaning hook, line and sinker.
As a third of the country is protesting the racist violence of the police, Walla Walla has proven itself for once to be in lock step with the nation. With its inept approach to this controversy, the WWPD has shown that it is completely tone deaf to race and to its own citizens.
Elyse Semerdjian
Walla Walla