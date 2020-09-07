I read the Our Readers’ Opinion by Al Van Cleave, and I too am concerned about the future of the party.
Lies, false and misleading information, years long investigations, secret basement meetings, multiple lawsuits and millions of tax payer dollars spent. Every time a party member gets to a microphone now, they condemn and mislead along with most media and newspapers.
There are no riots in Portland, Seattle, Milwaukee and/or Kenosha, there is no record number of shootings in Detroit, it’s all fake news. Pay no attention to the smoke and flames, the sky is not falling said the party, city mayors and governors. There was no need to shut down flights from China in January or force people to wear masks, it’s probably illegal and against the Constitution said the party leader.
Shut down business, close schools, tell people to stay home, wear masks, get tested and don’t forget to stock up on toilet paper. No eating out, no visits to the hair salon unless you are the party leader flying on your private jet from D.C. to San Francisco, forcing a salon to open so you can get your hair dyed. Then stopping by your mansion to grab a $15 a pint ice cream before boarding your jet to fly back to D.C. to tell your members you feel their pain.
I know, let’s elect a person who has been lost somewhere in politics for almost 50 years yet doesn’t know where he is and is kept secure in his basement. Let’s choose a running mate who didn’t get more than half a point in the DNC presidential race.
Somebody better get the puppet strings ready. Let’s tell people we are going to force Obama’s health-care plan down their throats again, raise their taxes, shut down refineries and coal mines, take away their guns, take away school choice, but convince people it’s a good thing for them.
Let not the party of the KKK, slavery and anti-Black voting rights tell you they are here to help you.
R.S. Ellard
Walla Walla