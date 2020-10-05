Will revising the rules for the next presidential candidates’ debate have any impact on it? I doubt it.
Our president is impulsive, a short-range thinker and is obsessed with those who like him (winners) and those who don’t (losers).
He is incapable of discussing policy. For example, he has been claiming for nearly four years that he has a truly magnificent health care policy (everything he likes is presented in the superlative form) to replace the Affordable Care Act, but has never presented any aspect of it.
His recent decision to defer the payroll tax will come to bite employees next year and if it was made permanent would destroy Social Security. How many readers depend on Social security?
He is incapable of controlling his impulsive reaction to any remark that does not present him in a glorious way. His memory seems to be very short term.
When presented with recordings contradicting him, he claims that they are fake. He seems to be very insecure as regards his personal monetary worth, his educational accomplishments and his business failures. All this information is “sealed” or subject to lawsuit if revealed.
And, as far as I can tell, he is second only to God in knowing everything about everything and never making a mistake.
Revised debate rules won’t change this behavior. For him, it will always be ”same old, same old.”
On a different subject, why is no one pointing out that Perry Dozier, a former Walla Walla County commissioner, recently wanted to establish a water bottling plant on his property to bottle and sell spring water from the underground aquifer on his property. My understanding of water rights is that they are restricted to beneficent use.
On yet still another topic, does anyone realize that the yearly salary of the city manager of Walla Walla, $183,000, is about the same as that of our federal congressional representatives and is greater than our state governor’s salary? (I am ignoring health and pension benefits.) Moreover, we didn’t elect him. He was appointed by the City Council and is not subject to any citizen approval process. We only pay our City Council members about $5,000 per year.
Isn’t politics wonderful?
To show that I am just human, if there are any substantive errors above, I will apologize.
Dick Swenson
Walla Walla