I read the article in Wednesday’s paper about Walla Walla City Councilman Myron Huie acting as a private citizen to get a campaign a place to hold a rally.
I would like to say it is interesting but it was closer to dismay and disheartening.
When politicians run for office, they claim to be the best and brightest, ethical, scrupulous and of sound character. I am amazed at how they can suddenly switch to private citizens who know nothing and didn’t realize their actions may be controversial, to say the least.
Adding insult to injury, we the people, are expected to believe them. Specifically; hmm, I didn’t know the city had not be accepting permit applications for months due to COVID; I searched high and low for private land for the event; I was no way involved in this event planning; it was just when the county party apparatus called me asking for help, what was I to do. I never did anything in my official capacity; hmm some positions make everything you do “official” capacity.
I called Parks and Rec several weeks ago to inquire about using Pioneer Park for an event. I was told no applications were being taken. I explained the nature of the event and gave my email and phone number as the efficient clerk was referring to the director who would get back with me. I am still waiting on that response.
I guess some private citizens have better channels of communication than others.
Richard Best
Walla Walla