Want to protect our unvaccinated little ones from COVID-19? Want all our kids to be able to safely return to in-person learning in the fall? Want our businesses to be able to remain open? Want our health care workers to be safe and Providence St. Mary Medical Center to have the capacity to treat seriously ill Walla Wallans? Want to avoid the high costs of ICU care for serious COVID cases of increasingly younger victims in 20-50 year age range? (Some health insurance plans will no longer cover the total cost of COVID treatment.)
The solution is easy. All Walla Wallans ages 12 and up should be vaccinated immediately.
Way over 90% of new COVID victims, most with the highly contagious delta variant, are the unvaccinated. Walla Walla's COVID infection rate is the highest in Washington State and its vaccination rate among the lowest.
Until the present surge is under control, everyone should wear masks inside. Free vaccinations are available through the Walla Walla County Department of Health, most drug stores and Providence.
Beth Call
Walla Walla