My wife and I both received our first round of the vaccine on Saturday. The event at the Fairground was incredibly well organized.
Every single volunteer seemed to be enjoying what they were doing. One could walk barely 10 feet before someone would ask if they could help in any way.
Every step of the process had been carefully established from the direction into the parking, the way the cars were parked at an angle to the directions to exit the area.
This makes us so proud of our community and shows what can be done when we work together.
Douglas Fleischer
Walla Walla