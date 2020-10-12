Wow, my letter about gun restrictions rattled someone’s cage in Dayton. The response was a long manifesto about liberals. But I think the writer missed my point.
“They” have said your guns will be taken away when every Democratic president is elected, from Johnson to Obama. Funny, I’ve still got my guns. I know people in Seattle that still have theirs. Maybe “they” just take away guns in Dayton?
And who will come for your guns? Will it be those “clueless” Democrats that so hate guns and wouldn’t own one? I don’t think that would end well.
Maybe our military? Are they all Second Amendment hating, socialist, liberals also? How about the police? Loren Culp kicking down our front door, leading the charge? I doubt it.
And how would this mass confiscation of weapons be done? “They” would have to do it all at once all across America, say at the stroke of midnight, one house at a time, but word would spread so it wouldn’t work.
So, let’s do the math, boys and girls! If you used our entire military (2.5 million) and every single law officer in the nation (997,000) “they” would still be a little short, as there are 5.5 million NRA members alone, not to mention millions of gun owners who aren’t members.
So when the NRA, or the “Dear Leader” or anyone from Dayton to Omaha says that “they” are going to take your guns away, they are flat our lying to you.
And that is my point.
Taking away all our guns, bad. Having reasonable gun restrictions, good. But to the die-hard gun lovers, any restriction at all (a regulated militia) is the end of the world!
Maybe they break into a cold sweat if they can’t purchase any weapon anytime on the same day? No 50 round clips? The sky is falling! Can’t get armor piercing ammo in time for deer season? Heaven forbid!
And even if they outlawed assault weapons, no one will take them away. Owners just won’t be able to strut around with them (if they don’t have bone spurs) pretending to be Navy Seals.
But they can still oil and polish them in their basements, like Gollum in Lord of the Rings, and whisper, “my precious, my precious” and dream of a civil war that never comes.
Chris Hansen
Walla Walla