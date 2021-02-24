Victor Phillip’s letter to the editor, “The truth about removing dams not being told,” brings up a very good point.
Many times issues like the Lower Snake River dams generate a lot of opinions based on emotion and not facts. I encourage everyone to gather the facts before making judgment.
There are two books I strongly recommend, Salmon Without Rivers: A History of the Pacific Salmon Crisis by James A. Lichatowich and the Controversy, Conflict and Compromise: A History of the Lower Snake River Development by Keith C. Petersen and Mary E. Reed. Both of these books are available through Amazon. The second book is also available as a PDF.
Salmon without Rivers illustrates the big picture of impacts to salmon, including gill netting at the mouth of the Columbia River (late 1800s), agricultural impacts and splash dam logging in the Cascade Mountains.
Keep in mind the salmon population in the Columbia River were significantly reduced 30 years before the first dam was constructed on the Columbia or Snake rivers.
The second book was written by authors in Spokane at the request of the Walla Walla District U.S. Corps of Engineers. I applaud the Walla Walla District for this effort as the book discusses the good, bad and ugly of the Lower Snake River dams.
I highly recommend reading both of these books before passing judgment on the Lower Snake River dams. There is a lot of history from the time of the first European settlers to present day that needs to be understood.
Personally I do not think the Lower Snake River dams would be built today under the current environmental and economic climate.
But the fact is we (the American people) have a multi-billion dollar asset with these dams. We need to make the most of that asset. Assets include clean power generation and navigation to the upstream ports.
Someday the value of this asset will decrease to a level that justifies removal is the best option, but not today.
Mark Hanson
Walla Walla