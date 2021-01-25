Smooth vaccination process appreciated
Saturday my husband and I got our first Covid shots, and we arrived at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds around 8:25 a.m. Our appointment was for 8:50 a.m. We got in early, were finished and out by 9:00am.
It was an amazingly efficient and well organized event. When we arrived volunteers directed us to parking spots inside the Fairgrounds area. Then others directed us to the right entry into the pavilion. Another volunteer got us seated, checked our paperwork and we received our injections.
After that we sat for 15 minutes in appropriately spaced chairs where a monitor made sure we felt well before we left.
Everyone was so friendly and upbeat about doing their jobs, and many thanked us for coming in!
I encourage others waiting for their vaccine to watch for announcements from our health department about the next dates and locations for vaccine distributions.
Kudos to the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, the volunteers and everyone else who helped with such a smooth process.
We appreciate your work and efforts so much!
Sandi Blackaby
Walla Walla