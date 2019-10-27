Please vote for Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny in the City Council election to represent Walla Walla's West Ward.
I have known Susan for many years and have always considered her to be an intelligent and honest person.
Local elections are important because our City Council representatives make decisions that significantly impact our day-to-day life. Please reflect on the importance of smooth streets, clean water and effective police and fire services.
Good choices are why it is necessary to elect a representative for the city's West Ward that is a good listener, intelligent and practical. Susan has all of these attributes and has proven her capabilities through a career in public education, a successful downtown business owner and raising a family. Susan cares about people and has a combination of life experience and common-sense to make practical decisions without ever forgetting that it is your money that Council members are spending.
Susan Smiley Nakonieczny is the best choice for the City Council's West Ward position, and I hope you will join me in voting for her in this election.
Dick Fondahn
Walla Walla