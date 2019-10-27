I strongly urge you to support Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny for Position 5 on the Walla Walla City Council.
As a teacher and a businesswoman, Susan exemplifies honesty, fairness and thoughtfulness. She will use these qualities to create a worthy balance on the council.
She currently works with our youth and families as well as with her small business. She has the ability to wrap her mind around several sectors of our community.
Walla Walla has a long rich history of trolley lines through the downtown, railroad stations with interiors of marble where our military sons would say goodbye to their families until their return, the territories first fire companies, policing and medical care at the streams and crossroads of trading routes and treaty grounds that became our city. Walla Walla has redefined itself over the decades and must continue to do so.
Susan has the ability to look at data, reason, evaluate and even “grade papers,” whether from a student, constituent or consultant. She listens but also studies the facts instead of basing decisions on emotion.
Susan is ready to carefully study and be part of a group of city leaders to find a proper course and direction.
I can not think of a better candidate to represent the residents and the small businesses in the city of Walla Walla.
Jeannine Balmer
Walla Walla