Smiley-Nakonieczny makes sense for City Council
I met Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny — or “Mrs. Nak” as her students call her — several months ago when she announced that she was running for Walla Walla City Council. Since that time, I’ve had several opportunities to get to know her and her family. Susan is a down-to-earth, extremely reasonable person who understands the concerns of everyday, work-hard and play-hard people like you and me.
In every conversation I’ve had with Susan, her desire to understand your point of view is clearly evident — even if she doesn’t initially agree with you. She asks good questions in order to make sure she understands exactly where you’re coming from.
Perhaps this is the result of her being an educator or perhaps it’s the result of her natural diplomacy. Either way, Susan is the kind of person we need on Walla Walla City Council.
Jordan Michaels
Walla Walla