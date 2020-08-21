Daryl Schreiner’s letter to the editor published Sunday in the Union-Bulletin is basically correct about the need for common sense in today’s world, but clearly not in the way he intended.
In today’s COVID-19 ravaged world, in the tense atmosphere that’s building leading to one of the most important elections in U.S. history, and in a global order that is rapidly unraveling, much more than common sense is required.
In fact, it’s going to require some of the best minds with the best character in our history to navigate what promises to be a very dangerous future. Mr. Schreiner’s simplistic but perhaps comfortable views won’t pass muster in such a complex world.
What America urgently requires today is an aroused, literate, historically knowledgeable, concerned and energetic citizenry — something akin to the highly capable citizenry we had in 1776. Lack of historical knowledge, lack of clarity of vision, a willingness to blame others for our own inadequacies — all traits Mr. Schreiner’s letter displays — along with undertones of systemic racism, simply won’t pass muster.
Despising immigrants is despising the life’s blood of our country, the only thing between our demographic decay — like Europe’s — and a healthy population. And why attack a movement like Black Lives Matter when the whole purpose of that movement is to, once again, mount a clarion call for all Americans to recognize the brutal inequalities suffered by Black people? Only one reason: Systemic racism.
And Mr. Schreiner’s inclusion of the civil rights group, the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, is completely misguided. I served 31 years in the U.S. Army and I’m an advisor to MRFF’s board, so I know how critical the Foundation’s work is in upholding within the ranks of the U.S. military the very Constitution Mr. Schreiner seems to hold dear.
With more than 70,000 military clients, MRFF ensures the Constitutional prohibition on our government’s assuming any religion as part of its architecture — the ghost of old Europe — is daily kept active and sacrosanct. Simply stated, America’s military is not the military of Jesus Christ, as some Christian fundamentalists would have it. I strongly suspect a desire for the opposite just might be a part of Mr. Schreiner’s motivation in writing his letter, and the remainder of his appeals to “common sense” are intended to mask that reality.
Lawrence B. Wilkerson
Falls Church, Va.