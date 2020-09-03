Today, many people declare they are sick and tired of politics.
The American system of government requires its citizens to listen carefully to political speeches and discussions between political rivals. A voter must eventually decide about the best course to follow.
None of the above comes easy. It takes time and patience to arrive at a decision that they can live with comfortably.
For most of our history, the American people have not only enjoyed the give and take of political discourse, they have been proud that Americans led the way to tell their leaders which way to lead.
Many of us still hold that freedom flows from the people.
The logical conclusion to being sick and tired of politics is to give up on our republic. Followers of Donald Trump want to live out their lives and not be bothered and annoyed by traditional political discourse.
They want a leader who will make all decisions for them and they will not, therefore, feel responsible for governmental actions. “12 more years” is their battle cry.
These are the people who believe it is better not to have elections if it means allowing liberals to be elected to political office. These same people support destroying mailboxes, eliminating voting boothsand forcing people to wait for countless hours to vote.
And every year, more and more of our middle-class people are leaving America. They see that America is no longer land of the free and home of the brave.
Saving America from itself will not be easy.
L. Robert Evans
College Place