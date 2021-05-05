I just want to remind all those bicyclists, walkers, hikers and all other outdoor lovers who support the idea of a paved trail between Waitsburg and Dayton that the deadline for making comments to the Port of Columbia in favor of the Touchet Valley Trail is May 12.
It only takes a minute on their website. Please show the Port commissioners that you support the project!
I know that many of you came out in support at the meeting held in Walla Walla before the virus hit, so please voice your support now before the deadline.
Joanne Goldsmith
Dayton