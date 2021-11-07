Think it is time for a shout-out to our local teachers, staff and administrators. Through masking, vaccinations, virtual learning challenges and personal attacks, they have stood tall.
This quote from Theodore Roosevelt seems appropriate.: "It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles .... The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena."
Jim McCarthy
Walla Walla
