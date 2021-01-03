When flooding occurred in previous years as well as in February 2020 I was concerned about bridge damage on Wilbur Street.
As I walked my dogs along Mill Creek during March to August I began to notice deep holes created by the turbulent waters. One day in late July (when water levels are at the lowest) I walked over the bridge on the east side.
I noticed a deep hole, so the bottom was no longer visible. I measured 6-feet deep at one point (can’t imagine how much deeper it was under the bridge).
If you have ever stood on a beach shore, as the waters come and go, you can feel the sand eroding away from under your feet. Imagine the same thing happening to the bridge supports.
I suspected the bridge footings to be about 10 feet deep. I decided to wait and see if any work would be done to rectify this danger. No work was evident as the month has past.
In December I contacted the engineer department for bridge maintenance. I informed her/him (so as not to implicate anyone) I was going to write a letter to the editor, but wanted to get the facts.
On Dec 11, the person in charge was not available at that time, but reached out to me. She/he confirmed the bridge footing was 10-feet deep, but would be several weeks before he/she could investigate.
Also, an inspection was done in October 2019. At that time there existed a 5-foot channel (typically only 1-2 feet). She/he was evidently concerned because on Dec 16 I was notified a preliminary inspection revealed that the condition has gotten worse since Oct 2019.
As relayed to me, “It’s not to the point where it’s a huge concern, but is getting to the point something needs to be done. We are looking at option’s and looking at getting a hydrologist to do a study to make sure there isn’t going to be any future issues or if there is something that should be done.”
I will end with that.
Steve Brown
Walla Walla