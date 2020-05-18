A May 7 U-B letter stated “Rhetoric such as ‘Never let a crisis go to waste’ or ‘If people die while keeping this president from being elected, so be it” surely doesn’t sound very patriotic?
“This type of rhetoric is embodied by liberal, progressive Democrats who have the morals and integrity of people who need to move to a country that would enjoy their presence.”
The seeds of the first quote were sown long before the coronavirus appeared. It was attributed to Winston Churchill.
Rahm Emanuel, once President Obama’s chief of staff, famously said, “You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that, it’s an opportunity to do things you think you couldn’t do before.”
The second “quote” didn’t show up in my internet search.
For the moment, let’s set aside the question of whether voicing a controversial viewpoint deserves a punishment as severe as deportation. Let’s examine the idea that to prevent President Trump’s re-election, Democrats favor policies that will cause more COVID-19 deaths.
A recent CNN poll showed 68% of Americans are concerned about their states being reopened too quickly. CNN’s site said that as some states begin reopening at the urging of President Trump, Americans are worried that this will increase cases.
In CNN’s poll, 53% of Republicans said leaving restrictions in place too long was their greater worry, while 87% of Democrats and Democratic-leaners say they are more worried about restrictions being lifted too early.
On May 5, Trump said, “Will some people be affected badly? Yes. But we have to get our country open, and we have to get it open soon.”
He seemed to be admitting that lifting restrictions soon will cause more deaths. I suspect he believes those extra deaths will be worth it if the economy improves enough to get him re-elected.
Because Democrats prefer a strategy that would result in fewer coronavirus deaths, I see no justification for deporting us.
If I’m overruled, Canada would be OK. Excuse me, someone rang my doorbell.
No, Mr. Trump, please — not Venezuela!
Martin McCaw
Walla Walla