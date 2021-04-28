Drafted during the Vietnam War, I insisted upon due process, and the local draft board designated me a non-military conscientious objector. This classification did not fulfill my obligation. I spent several years discharging my duty to my country as directed.
Some derisively labeled me a "draft dodger," as if I was a freeloader, but in every conflict this country’s seen, a few brave souls stood against fighting and were still recognized as contributing. That’s liberty working.
In today’s conflict against the coronavirus, some have also sworn to never serve as soldiers. They’ve tried to deride the threat as fiction, which is a challenge, given the fearsome number of victims. Some claim a unique patriotic liberty to just refuse to cooperate with, or to even encumber mustering a common defense. They cite freedom, but one curiously free of accompanying obligation.
Conscription infringes upon civil liberties, but loyal citizens sometimes willingly suspend their personal liberties when danger — foreign, domestic, or even microscopic — draws near. Refusing service to a nation imperiled seems worthy of derision. Those claiming the freedom to refuse vaccination dodge their duty. They’re "freedomloaders," imperiling us all. "Shot dodgers." Hardly patriots.
David A. Schmaltz
Walla Walla