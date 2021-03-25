Nearly one third of small businesses in the U.S. are currently non-operational due to COVID-19. Others are barely scraping by. Meanwhile, large businesses, like Amazon, are thriving. These large businesses are crushing the smaller, local businesses. But that can change by shopping locally and supporting the small businesses in your community.
Shopping in Walla Walla isn’t hard. There is an amazing plethora of stores and shops that add to the community and small-town feeling. However, beware of products that claim they are locally sourced, but come from another region or state. Local is right here, in Walla Walla.
One of the best ways to shop locally is the Walla Walla Farmers Market where everything is fresh and made or grown by people who live here. Let’s support those people who live here and care about the community — the people who will give back to Walla Walla.
So instead of browsing the Pottery Barn website to find a birthday gift for your aunt, browse Sweetwater or Thirty-Fifth and Butter. Don’t buy your vegetables from the grocery store when you could swing by the farmers market and buy them there.
Mabel Cunnison
Walla Walla