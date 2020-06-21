Shop locally and help your neighbors
Now is the time to rebuild our community by shopping small.
Waitsburg has 600 households. If every household, every month spent $20 less out of town or online and spent that $20 with our local hometown merchants, it would amount to $12,000 in additional money spent in Waitsburg, additional sales tax for our city services, and an opportunity to meet our neighbors.
Every dollar spent locally, circulates locally seven times.
When you buy from your local small business neighbor, that proprietor pays her rent, city water bill, pays her employees, buys groceries, enjoys a coffee, dines out with local restaurants. Do you see that dollar zipping around town?
So, as we head to the new normal, make every effort to shop small, support locally and staycation small with trips throughout the local Walla Walla Valley.
Keep our local community economically healthy. And wash your hands!
Joy Marie Smith
Waitsburg