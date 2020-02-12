At this moment, there is a bill pending in Congress called the New Way Forward Act. It’s received almost no publicity. The legislation is sponsored by 44 House Democrats, including Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. The bill would entirely remake our immigration system, with the explicit purpose of ensuring that criminals are able to move here, and settle here permanently, with impunity. A document produced by Democrats to promote the bill says: “Convictions … no matter how heinous should not lead to deportation.”
Jesus Garcia, D-Ill., brags that the bill will break the “prison to deportation pipeline.” Under current U.S. law, legal U.S. immigrants can be deported if they commit an “aggravated felony” or a “crime of moral turpitude” — a vile, depraved act, that is, like molesting a child. Under the New Way Forward Act, “crimes of moral turpitude” are eliminated entirely as a justification for deportation. “Aggravated felony” gets circumscribed too. Falsifying a passport will be made immune from deportation, no matter what. Apparently 9/11 never happened. The bill also decriminalizes illegal entry into America, even by those previously deported. Criminalizing illegal entry into America is “white supremacist.”
The bill would effectively abolish all existing enforcement against illegal immigration. Prior criminal behavior as proof as being dangerous is banned. So, it would be much harder to arrest an illegal alien than to arrest you. They’re the protected class here. You’re just some loser who’s paying for it all.
This bill would not only abolish your right to control who lives in your own country, but invents a new right in return: the “right to come home.”
The bill orders the government to create a “pathway for those previously deported to apply to return to their homes and families in the United States,” as long as they would have been eligible to stay under the new law.
The Department of Homeland Security must spend taxpayer dollars transporting convicted criminal illegal aliens into the United States. 480,000 people were deported for illegal entry or reentry into America. Taxpayers will have to buy them all a plane ticket to come back. This would cost about a billion dollars, and that’s before Democrats make you start paying for these criminals’ free health care, too.
Fortunately, this bill will have to pass the House and Senate and be signed into law by the president. Which will not happen.
R.S. Ellard
Walla Walla