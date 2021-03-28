Have you ever wondered how the current school day hours impact families around the nation? To put things in perspective, the average workday is eight hours and nearly half of all workers do not have any flexibility in their schedules. This makes it impossible to pick up children at the average school dismissal time of 2:50 pm. Many public school schedules are based on an outdated system that does not focus on current student or parent needs.
In a study conducted in 2015 by the Center for American Progress, researchers surveyed the nation's largest school districts about their schedules. They found that the amount of time lost in job hours (vacation days, snow days and sick policies) was equivalent to the loss of $55 billion dollars annually. Many hard-working parents do not have the luxury to take time off their professions. The average school day leaves families with an unnecessary two-hour gap between when school ends and when the workday ends. Shifting the school day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. would offer a simple solution to this problem and make the average school day easier for every family throughout the country.
Eva Maxwell
Walla Walla