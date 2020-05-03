I’m writing in response to Walla Walla County Sheriff Mark Crider’s call to open the county at this stage of the epidemic.
Although he did modify his original statement to add health considerations and in coordination with county health officials, his original statement remains disturbing.
It was made in his official capacity about issues that are outside his area of responsibility and expertise, and were at odds with other county officials. His go-it-alone attitude is damaging both to his office and to the county and shows a lack of judgment.
It is an example of poor leadership during a critical time.
Stacia Peterson
Walla Walla