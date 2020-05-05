I was unpleasantly surprised to read a couple letters to the editor criticizing Sheriff Mark Crider for his comments regarding the need to reopen businesses and our local economy.
People can be worried about the virus, but should be more worried about our economy. I can only wonder if the people writing these letters have lost their jobs, are retired or what.
The sheriff is absolutely correct to be concerned about our economy as the state, county and city operate on sales tax money that is in short supply recently and will be in the future.
I recently sent an email to a state representative voicing my concerns about what I consider a “police state” when an official voicing a concern gets a “talking to” by legal experts to change an opinion.
I feel very lucky to be retired and living in the country. Our lifestyle hasn’t changed much except for Sunday morning breakfast at a restaurant.
If you want to wear a mask to protect yourself, do so, but don’t criticize me if I don’t choose to. Your mask is protecting you (hopefully) so why do you care if I don’t wear one?
Rat on your neighbors if you think they are doing something unsafe, but don’t expect me to.
Bonnie Brickey
Touchet