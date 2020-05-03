During the distraction of the coronavirus outbreak, the Washington state Legislature passed, and Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law, a controversial comprehensive sex education bill (Senate Bill 5395), which mandates comprehensive sex education for grades K-12 in all schools.
This was passed despite thousands of citizens calling, emailing and protesting against it. Even some school districts urged Inslee to veto the bill and leave the decision on sex ed up to each district, but these requests were ignored. This law requires all schools to teach an Office-of-Superintendent-of-Public-Instruction-approved curriculum.
The only comprehensive sex education curriculum approved by OSPI for K-12 is called 3R’s. This curriculum is actually already being used in Walla Walla schools. I spent weeks learning about comprehensive sex education and reading the entire 3R’s curriculum, so I am very familiar with its content.
Contrary to supporters’ claims, the curriculum is not age appropriate, nor is it just about learning body parts, preventing sexual assault, pregnancy and STDs. The curriculum is very graphic, normalizes sexual activity even before the age of consent, introduces children to high risk sexual activities, and undermines parent’s authority and values.
Lessons, beginning in kindergarten, teach children all parts of male and female genitalia and their sexual function. Children must label these parts on nude illustrations, which are extremely explicit by 2nd grade.
By 6th grade, children are introduced to various types of intercourse and sexual activity, and are directed to websites about sex and PP/birth control. By 7th grade, children are taught which sexual activities are high, low and no-risk for STDs. All sexual activities, with a condom, are labeled “low-risk.” “No-risk” suggestions include bathing together and others I won’t mention here.
In 9th grade, kids practice “communicating about sex,” by role-playing sexual conversations with partners or potential partners.
Supporters of SB 5395 say parents can opt their kids out. But this is a 600-page curriculum, not a one-day class. And, there’s no opting out of playground/hallway conversations. They also say that schools can develop their own curriculum. But the truth is, there is no funding for that.
I felt it was important for our community to be aware of this, as those who supported — and passed — this bill are not being forthright about all that will be taught to your children.
Jan Davisson
Walla Walla