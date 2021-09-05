I am a person who likes to check on the facts presented by people who write to the Union-Bulletin. I am a strong supporter of being vaccinated and wearing a mask against contracting COVID-19 variants.
The person who wrote that there were numerous bad reactions to the vaccination made me look up the VAERS report cited. The report is unverified and voluntary. Of the 370 million vaccinations given in the U.S., there were a total of 707,000 who gave their vaccination reactions. Upon looking closely at the medical terminology and translating them into common words for the listed reactions, the argument of many terrible or life-threatening reactions was completely over-blown by the writer.
The reactions reported were essentially telling anyone what you might have when getting a vaccination. If any, these reactions would subside in less than a few days. They include fatigue, arm soreness, low fever, headache, nausea, dizziness and sore joints — most of the VAERS report cited these reactions. Though most people had nothing more than a sore arm and felt tired for a day. My own perspective was that I had no reaction at all.
Stay healthy and please get vaccinated.
Mary Holce
Walla Walla