As one of the drivers for the Senior Center program, Meals on Wheels, I was delighted to see the May 18 article in the U-B regarding how Meals on Wheels has adapted to the virus pandemic in feeding our seniors.
However, when I got to the part which says how many meals are delivered plus meals that are handed out between 11 a.m. and noon each day I had to stop and think. How does around 100 meals delivered by 10 drivers plus around 270 meals handed out at the Senior Center add up to 140-195 meals each day?
I’ve never been very good at math but even I knew the quantity that made it into the article was a low count. The people at the Senior Center are doing an extraordinary job in extraordinary times and deserve all the acknowledgements given.
Lynn Davison-Suckow
Walla walla