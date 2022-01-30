Whenever I read a letter that Jerry Votendahl has submitted to the Union-Bulletin wherein he cites a source for information, I am constrained to double-check his cited source. Every single time, without exception, Votendahl misstates the contents or import of that source.
In his Jan. 23 letter to the U-B, “Woke subjects divide America,” Votendahl references Senate Bill 5044 which he says was signed into law by the governor in April, 2021. Actually, the law was passed by the Senate on April 20, 2021. Governor Jay Inslee signed it into law on May 5, 2021. Not a major mistake. However the thrust of Votendahl’s letter is that this bill, now a law, opens the door for the teaching of “critical race theory” in Washington schools. The law does not apply to students, or subjects taught to them, in any way. It applies only to general course conduct that is to be taught to education administrators and staff. I emphasize it only applies to them, not to students nor subjects taught to students.
I encourage people to read the law to see if it coincides with Votendahl’s chamber-of-horrors characterization of it.
John Lynch
Olympia