Holy smokes, this Republican senator from Wisconsin, one Ron Johnson, has been most vocal of late during the Capitol Riot probe of January 6. According to the Seattle Times (2/23, A5) he has found out who was behind the insurrection and, gasp, it, it wasn't any right wingers after all! The senator has revealed the chintzy-garbed culprits who heard Trump's dog whistle and rushed the building. (Drum roll, please!) Zounds, they were the enemies of The Big Lie and from The Land of Reason! How could Johnson tell? His powers of gumshoeing deduced the true-blue infiltrators had their HATS ON BACKWARDS!
There it was, right in front of us all the time: See a person with the red hat brim turned around, chances are all those somebodies with reversed caps have shifty eyes and look like Snidely Whiplashes.
With such Holmesian powers of observation like Johnson's, he's bound to be reelected ... just like Cruz.
Bink Owen
Walla Walla