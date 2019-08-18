Heartfelt gratitude goes out to fire districts and local farmers who responded to our fire recently off the middle Waitsburg Road.
With winds and wheat crop fueling the fire, our ranch homestead and buildings were surrounded by flames, and the selfless actions of the volunteer fire crews and farmers are the only reason the homestead was left unscathed.
Fire districts in Walla Walla and Columbia counties as well as area farmers, please know how much we appreciate you and the time and effort you dedicate to this area to keep us safe.
This is on behalf of Jake and Angela Adams, Glen and Adelle Smith and Darleen Dozier.
Perry Dozier
Waitsburg