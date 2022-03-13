In a recent letter, a writer shamefully referred to the heart-wrenching tragedy in Ukraine in order to divide us at a moment when our American solidarity with Ukraine is a must. Gratuitous insults to believers in sensible gun laws, calling us Marxist, fanatics and extremist is unseemly squabble.
It's disconcerting that this is brought up, to all appearances, in an attempt to catapult assumed virtues of patriotism and of freedom given by the indiscriminate possession of guns and assault weapons. At this sad, tragic moment, these divisive tricks are repulsive.
I wonder if the writer believes that former president Donald Trump was right when trying to weaken NATO, tried to withhold aid to Zelenskyy and despicably tried to use Ukraine as a political plaything. Trump went as far as calling Putin's war on Ukraine an act of "genius." So much for the writer giving us "a harsh lesson of history"... or is it just pure hypocrisy?
Using the Ukrainian tragedy as a self-serving, divisive tool is outrageous at best and disingenuous at worst. Stop it, please.
Carlos Acevedo
Walla Walla