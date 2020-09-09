I am a wheat farmer. Our family has been raising wheat for generations. My family and I want a Superior Court judge who will guarantee good growing conditions and a high price for the wheat we cultivate and sell!
OK, so Superior Court judges have nothing to do with our weather or farm prices. Only joking. But, about the importance of who we elect to be our next Superior Court judge, this is no joke.
Just as there are ideal conditions to raise quality wheat, there are ideal characteristics for a quality judge: Intelligence, work ethic and personality.
I have known Brandon Johnson for years. He has the character, intelligence, work ethic and personality to be a fine judge.
Wheat farmers are very careful about what seed they plant and the timing of when they plant. As voters we should be equally careful about who we vote for and elect to be our next Superior Court judge.
Yes, this may sound silly, but we need to be very careful with our vote, (call it our planting) so we will get the best judge (call it a crop) possible.
A vote for Brandon will, in my opinion, guarantee a good judge. Please join with me to elect Brandon as our next Walla Walla County Superior Court judge.
Jason Hair
Walla Walla