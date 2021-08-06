I am disappointed in the Walla Walla City flag choice for a few reasons.
1. The popular vote was circumvented. Why hold a vote if the majority of residents' opinions matter less than those of a small group of people in the Arts Commission? This is disrespectful and undemocratic.
2. The chosen flag is not a "good flag." The City Flag Contest webpage contains recommendations for flag design. The chosen flag violates rule number one: "Keep it simple — The flag should be so simple that a child can draw it from memory."
3. The flag design doesn't make sense. The artist’s description says the sun is "casting a reflection in interpretative waters below." However, the reflection is rendered on the green hills, not the blue waters. This seems like an error — why commit it into city history? Geographically, rivers don’t flow like they are represented here. The hill on the left is capped by a wide stream. Mountains, rivers and the sun don't work like this.
I hope the chosen design can undergo some modifications (while remaining faithful to the original submission). Alternatively, the Walla Walla City Council could instead choose to select the flag that was chosen by the people.
Nate Stewart
Walla Walla